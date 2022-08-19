  • Padres starter Yu Darvish leaves after a pitching change in the top of the ninth inning at Petco Park in San Diego. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
San Diego – Yu Darvish worked 8⅓ solid innings but suffered a tough loss Thursday as the Washington Nationals scored two runs in the ninth to beat the San Diego Padres 3-1.

Darvish (10-7) held the Nationals to one run through eight innings, scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ third-inning solo homer, and three hits. Manny Machado tied the game for the Padres with a solo shot in the fourth in a close contest at Petco Park.

