  • The Tigers' Mel Rojas Jr. connects on a three-run home run against the Swallows at Jingu Stadium on Thursday. | KYODO
Mel Rojas Jr. blasted a three-run third-inning home run and the Hanshin Tigers piled on the runs, snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Thursday.

The Swallows’ loss snapped their three-game win streak and cut their CL lead to six games after Keita Sano’s tie-breaking home run lifted the second-place DeNA BayStars to a 4-3 win over the Yomiuri Giants.

