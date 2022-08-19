Mel Rojas Jr. blasted a three-run third-inning home run and the Hanshin Tigers piled on the runs, snapping an eight-game losing streak with a 10-2 win over the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Thursday.
The Swallows’ loss snapped their three-game win streak and cut their CL lead to six games after Keita Sano’s tie-breaking home run lifted the second-place DeNA BayStars to a 4-3 win over the Yomiuri Giants.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.