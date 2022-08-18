Borna Coric spoiled Rafael Nadal’s return to the Western & Southern Open with a 7-6 (11-9), 4-6, 6-3 upset in the second round on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old Spaniard, who won the title in Cincinnati in 2013, was playing his first match in well over a month after withdrawing from his Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury.
