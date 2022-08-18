  • NFA Commissioner Riichiro Fukahori during a news conference on Wednesday. | JASON COSKREY
    NFA Commissioner Riichiro Fukahori during a news conference on Wednesday. | JASON COSKREY
  • SHARE

Japanese football will ring in 2023 by renewing its connection with the Ivy League.

A Japanese All-Star team will face a collection of Ivy League players in the Japan-U.S. Dream Bowl on Jan. 22 at National Stadium, the National Football Association announced on Wednesday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,