  • The Hawks' Masaki Mimori scores on a squeeze bunt during his team's win over the Lions in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
Tokorozawa, Saitama Pref. – Akira Nakamura’s two-run first-inning double capped an early outburst and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ bullpen shut the door in a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Wednesday.

The Hawks’ win at Saitama Prefecture’s Belluna Dome outside Tokyo trimmed the Lions’ lead over SoftBank to 1½-games.

