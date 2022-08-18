Tokorozawa, Saitama Pref. – Akira Nakamura’s two-run first-inning double capped an early outburst and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ bullpen shut the door in a 5-3 win over the Pacific League-leading Seibu Lions on Wednesday.
The Hawks’ win at Saitama Prefecture’s Belluna Dome outside Tokyo trimmed the Lions’ lead over SoftBank to 1½-games.
