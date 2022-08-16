  • Manchester United captain Steve Bruce (left) and Brian Robson hold the trophy aloft after winning the Premier League's inaugural season in Manchester on May 3, 1993. | REUTERS
Manchester – The Premier League celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, marking three decades that has seen English club soccer transformed into the world’s leading sports entertainment product.

In 1992, the top clubs broke with 104 years of tradition by splitting from the Football League and controversially creating a “super league” which would keep its own income, rather than sharing it with the clubs across all four divisions of the professional game.

