Berlin – Japan attacker Daichi Kamada opened his account for the season in the German top flight on Saturday, equalizing for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-1 draw away against Hertha Berlin.
Kamada scored from inside the box in the 48th minute at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, canceling out an early opener from Hertha midfielder Suat Serdar.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.