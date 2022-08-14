  • Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrates his goal against Hertha Berlin during their German first-division match in Berlin on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Berlin – Japan attacker Daichi Kamada opened his account for the season in the German top flight on Saturday, equalizing for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-1 draw away against Hertha Berlin.

Kamada scored from inside the box in the 48th minute at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, canceling out an early opener from Hertha midfielder Suat Serdar.

