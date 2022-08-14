  • Japan's Yudai Baba attacks the Iranian net during the first quarter in Sendai on Saturday. | KYODO
    Japan's Yudai Baba attacks the Iranian net during the first quarter in Sendai on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Yutaro Suda scored 20 points and Yudai Baba added 19 for Japan in an 82-77 victory over Iran in the first of two international friendlies at Xebio Arena Sendai on Saturday.

Playing without NBA forwards Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe, Tom Hovasse’s new-look Japan side avenged an 88-76 loss to Iran in the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia last month.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,