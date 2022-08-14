Yutaro Suda scored 20 points and Yudai Baba added 19 for Japan in an 82-77 victory over Iran in the first of two international friendlies at Xebio Arena Sendai on Saturday.
Playing without NBA forwards Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe, Tom Hovasse’s new-look Japan side avenged an 88-76 loss to Iran in the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia last month.
