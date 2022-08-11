The Matt Ryan era with the Indianapolis Colts will begin Saturday in Buffalo.
Ryan will start the Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, his first appearance in a game with the club since the March trade from Atlanta.
The Matt Ryan era with the Indianapolis Colts will begin Saturday in Buffalo.
Ryan will start the Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, his first appearance in a game with the club since the March trade from Atlanta.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.