  • Colts quarterback Matt Ryan passes during minicamp in Indianapolis on June 7. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Colts quarterback Matt Ryan passes during minicamp in Indianapolis on June 7. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

The Matt Ryan era with the Indianapolis Colts will begin Saturday in Buffalo.

Ryan will start the Colts’ first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, his first appearance in a game with the club since the March trade from Atlanta.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,