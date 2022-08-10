  • The announcement of 'Sumo Prime Time' is a welcome one for international sumo fans who have struggled to find English-language content covering the sport. | KYODO
On Aug. 2 the Japan Sumo Association launched “Sumo Prime Time” — an English-language YouTube channel aimed at foreign fans.

The channel’s first week saw the release on an introduction video and three other short features — two on the just-completed Nagoya tournament, and one focused on size mismatches in the ring.

