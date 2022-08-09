  • Serena Williams serves the ball against Nuria Parrizas Diaz during the first round of the Toronto Open in Toronto on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Serena Williams serves the ball against Nuria Parrizas Diaz during the first round of the Toronto Open in Toronto on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Toronto – Serena Williams delivered an impressive physical performance in challenging conditions to return to winning ways at the Toronto Open on Monday, saying afterward she can see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.

Williams was forced to dig deep during her 6-3, 6-4 first-round victory over Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz, which saw the two women exchange blasts from the baseline in sweltering conditions on a hot and humid center court.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,