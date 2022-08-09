Toronto – Serena Williams delivered an impressive physical performance in challenging conditions to return to winning ways at the Toronto Open on Monday, saying afterward she can see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.
Williams was forced to dig deep during her 6-3, 6-4 first-round victory over Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz, which saw the two women exchange blasts from the baseline in sweltering conditions on a hot and humid center court.
