Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref. – Munetaka Murakami’s home run hat-trick rescued the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows in a 4-2, 11-inning win over the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday.

The come-from-behind win at Hanshin’s historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka prevented the Swallows from suffering a three-game sweep.

