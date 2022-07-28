Hong Kong – Tournament hosts Japan won the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship for only the second time, with a 3-0 victory Wednesday over defending champions South Korea at Toyota Stadium earning the Samurai Blue their first regional title since 2013.
Second-half goals from Yuki Soma, Sho Sasaki and Shuto Machino secured Hajime Moriyasu’s side the win they needed to overhaul the Koreans at the top of the standings and finish with seven points from three games.
