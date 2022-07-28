  • Yuki Soma celebrates after Japan won the EAFF E-1 Championship with a 3-0 rout Wednesday of defending champions South Korea in their final match of the four-team tournament at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture. | REUTERS
    Yuki Soma celebrates after Japan won the EAFF E-1 Championship with a 3-0 rout Wednesday of defending champions South Korea in their final match of the four-team tournament at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Hong Kong – Tournament hosts Japan won the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship for only the second time, with a 3-0 victory Wednesday over defending champions South Korea at Toyota Stadium earning the Samurai Blue their first regional title since 2013.

Second-half goals from Yuki Soma, Sho Sasaki and Shuto Machino secured Hajime Moriyasu’s side the win they needed to overhaul the Koreans at the top of the standings and finish with seven points from three games.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,