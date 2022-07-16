EUGENE, Oregon – Toshikazu Yamanishi won his second straight men’s 20-kilometer race walk world title Friday to become the first Japanese track and field athlete to win gold at consecutive world championships.
His compatriot and last summer’s Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Koki Ikeda claimed silver as Japan won its first medals at the ongoing worlds in Eugene, Oregon. Yamanishi was third at the Tokyo Games.
