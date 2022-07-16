  • Gold medalist Toshikazu Yamanishi on the podium after winning the men's 20 km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Gold medalist Toshikazu Yamanishi on the podium after winning the men's 20 km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYodo

  • SHARE

EUGENE, Oregon – Toshikazu Yamanishi won his second straight men’s 20-kilometer race walk world title Friday to become the first Japanese track and field athlete to win gold at consecutive world championships.

His compatriot and last summer’s Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Koki Ikeda claimed silver as Japan won its first medals at the ongoing worlds in Eugene, Oregon. Yamanishi was third at the Tokyo Games.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,