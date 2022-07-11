  • KYODO

Nagoya – Yokozuna Terunofuji outlasted No. 1 maegashira Kiribayama for his first win of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday, while demotion-threatened ozeki Shodai suffered his second straight loss to open the meet.

Kiribayama (1-1) got the better of Terunofuji (1-1) during the opening exchanges at Dolphins Arena, with the rank-and-filer’s quick footwork and firm right overarm belt hold leaving the yokozuna needing to stand his ground in the middle of the raised ring.

