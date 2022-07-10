Japan’s Yui Kamiji missed out on her first Wimbledon wheelchair women’s singles title Saturday after losing the final 6-4, 6-2 to Diede de Groot of the Netherlands, while Shingo Kunieda won the final in the men’s wheelchair doubles with his partner Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

Kamiji, ranked second in the world, has won all of the other three Grand Slam titles. She was making her first final appearance in the singles at the All England Lawn Tennis Club but came short against the top-ranked de Groot, who has now won the tournament four times.