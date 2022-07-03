  • France's Dylan Cretin (left) and Yaon Tanga (right) tackle Japan's Wimpie van der Walt during an international rugby union test in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Toyota, Aichi Pref. – Japan made a strong start before fading in the second half of a 42-23 loss to France in Saturday’s first test at a sweltering Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.

Center Yoram Moefana scored one try and set up another for the Six Nations champions, who showed why they will be among the favorites to lift the trophy when they host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

