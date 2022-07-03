Toyota, Aichi Pref. – Japan made a strong start before fading in the second half of a 42-23 loss to France in Saturday’s first test at a sweltering Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.
Center Yoram Moefana scored one try and set up another for the Six Nations champions, who showed why they will be among the favorites to lift the trophy when they host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.