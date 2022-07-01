  • Swallows starter Masanori Ishikawa became the 28 pitcher to reach 3,000 innins during his team's game against the Carp on Thursday. | KYODO
Hiroshima – Rookie Kazuya Maruyama broke a 12th-inning tie with a two-run double, lifting the Central League-leading Tokyo Yakult Swallows to a 4-2 win over the Hiroshima Carp on Thursday.

Before 24,100 at Mazda Stadium, Hiroshima twice came from a run down before Yakult put the game away in the 12th.

