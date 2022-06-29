  • Willem Hooft attends World Sailing's first Para Kiteboarding Development Program in Lake Garda, Italy, over the weekend. | WORLD SAILING / VIA REUTERS
Bengaluru – Soaring 30 feet above the waves gives Dutch para kiteboarder Willem Hooft some of the freedom he lost five years ago in a motorcycle accident, as he now travels the world to grow the sport as a professional athlete.

Hooft was part of a Para Development Program (PDP) event exclusively for kiteboarding at Lake Garda, Italy, last weekend, as the sport’s governing body World Sailing looks to nurture a discipline showing plenty of promise.

