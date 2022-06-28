Spain’s appeal against its disqualification from next year’s Rugby World Cup in France for fielding an ineligible player during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship has been dismissed, the sport’s Independent Appeal Committee announced on Monday.
“The Independent Appeal Committee reviewed the original decision of the Independent Judicial Committee based on the evidence that was before it,” the Appeal Committee said in a statement.
