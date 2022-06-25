  • Serena Williams celebrates after she and Ons Jabeur defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in a doubles match at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Serena Williams celebrates after she and Ons Jabeur defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in a doubles match at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Serena Williams, an indomitable force for the best part of two decades, will launch her latest bid for a record-tying24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon next week as the tournament’s biggest question mark after ending a year-long absence from competition.

Williams played doubles at the Eastbourne International with Tunisian Ons Jabeur this week but has not played in a competitive singles match since limping out the first round at Wimbledon last year.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,