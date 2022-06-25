Serena Williams, an indomitable force for the best part of two decades, will launch her latest bid for a record-tying24th Grand Slam at Wimbledon next week as the tournament’s biggest question mark after ending a year-long absence from competition.
Williams played doubles at the Eastbourne International with Tunisian Ons Jabeur this week but has not played in a competitive singles match since limping out the first round at Wimbledon last year.
