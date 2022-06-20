  • Gymnasts Shota Tanigawa (left) and Kakeru Tanigawa celebrate after making Japan's team for the world championships on Sunday. | KYODO
Wataru Tanigawa and his younger brother Kakeru were named to Japan’s team on Sunday for this year’s artistic gymnastics world championships in Liverpool, England.

Wataru was fourth on the horizontal bar at this weekend’s national apparatus championships at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the final qualifying event for the worlds, which will run from October to November. His younger brother was second on the pommel horse.

