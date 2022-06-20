Welcome to the year of the no-hitter.
Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto added to NPB’s sudden no-hitter renaissance with a nine-strikeout gem against the Seibu Lions Saturday.
Welcome to the year of the no-hitter.
Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto added to NPB’s sudden no-hitter renaissance with a nine-strikeout gem against the Seibu Lions Saturday.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.