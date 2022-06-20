  • Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw the fourth no-hitter of the NPB season on Saturday against the Lions. | KYODO
Welcome to the year of the no-hitter.

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto added to NPB’s sudden no-hitter renaissance with a nine-strikeout gem against the Seibu Lions Saturday.

