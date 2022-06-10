Fukuoka – Colin Rea threw his second shutout in Japan and his first of the season as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks beat the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers 4-0 in interleague play Thursday to maintain their half-game lead in the Pacific League.
Rea (4-3) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out six before wrapping up the shutout with his 124th pitch.
