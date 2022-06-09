  • Sebastian Vettel wearing a rainbow shirt before the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021. | REUTERS
London – Formula One would now welcome its first openly gay driver, according to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The championship, which started in 1950, has had only male drivers on the starting grid since 1976 but has made a push for diversity and inclusion with teams showing support for the LGBTQ community.

