U.S. Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Whan is proud his organization is offering a record $10 million purse at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open but says the prospect of prize money parity with the men’s event is not likely any time soon.

The USGA nearly doubled the purse for the U.S. Women’s Open in one fell swoop from last year without taking anything from the budget of money-losing areas the administrative body is responsible for, Whan said Thursday.