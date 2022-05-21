Lone yokozuna Terunofuji and No. 4 maegashira Takanosho head into the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in a two-way tie for the lead at 11-3 after winning their respective bouts on Saturday.

Mongolian-born grand champion Terunofuji overpowered ozeki Shodai shortly after Takanosho ensured his place atop the leaderboard by beating No. 2 Kiribayama on Day 14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.