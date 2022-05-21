Lone yokozuna Terunofuji and No. 4 maegashira Takanosho head into the final day of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in a two-way tie for the lead at 11-3 after winning their respective bouts on Saturday.
Mongolian-born grand champion Terunofuji overpowered ozeki Shodai shortly after Takanosho ensured his place atop the leaderboard by beating No. 2 Kiribayama on Day 14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.