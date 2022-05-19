Junya Nishi returned to his slugging past as he belted his first home run while throwing his first complete game as a pro in the Hanshin Tigers’ 8-1 Central League win over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Wednesday.
At Jingu Stadium, Nishi (2-0) belted a two-run second-inning home run, one of four hit by the Tigers, and also struck out seven and allowed one run on six hits over the distance.
