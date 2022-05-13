Yokozuna Terunofuji suffered his second defeat of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday as Bulgarian No. 11 maegashira Aoiyama took the sole lead with a 6-0 record.
Mongolian-born Terunofuji (4-2) lost to veteran Mongolian No. 3 Tamawashi (5-1) for the third straight time. The yokozuna pulled out of March's spring meet due to injuries and is looking far from his best with recurring knee issues.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.