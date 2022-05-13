Yokozuna Terunofuji suffered his second defeat of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday as Bulgarian No. 11 maegashira Aoiyama took the sole lead with a 6-0 record.

Mongolian-born Terunofuji (4-2) lost to veteran Mongolian No. 3 Tamawashi (5-1) for the third straight time. The yokozuna pulled out of March's spring meet due to injuries and is looking far from his best with recurring knee issues.