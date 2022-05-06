When it comes to sumo in 2022, we are still living in a twilight world.

On the surface, much in the sport has returned to the way it was in pre-COVID times, but deeper down, significant areas remain under pandemic-era restrictions.

The fallout from those restrictions can be seen online with the regular appearance of posts — in both Japanese and English — bemoaning a lack of updates and detailed news about rikishi ahead of every tournament.

Despite capacity at the upcoming summer meet being raised to 90% of available seats at the Kokugikan in Tokyo — with an expectation of a resumption of full capacity in July in Nagoya — press access to wrestlers, stablemasters, and others in the sport continues to be severely curtailed.

In-person interviews are still off the cards, while visiting stables is a non-starter. Even access to the permanent press facilities in the Kokugikan is difficult to arrange.

Media members have taken to booking private workspace rooms and attempting to conduct remote interviews with one or two rikishi when possible. Cancellations without notice, technical difficulties, and other issues often occur, though, and even when everything goes according to plan, the amount of information that can be gleaned from those video calls is far below what it was before the coronavirus hit.

Of course, from a supporter perspective, the most important thing is that tournaments continue to be held, and that their favorite wrestlers participate.

Virtually every fan of the sport would like more information, but it’s not their top priority, and ironically not knowing the true health condition of rikishi, or how they have been performing in practice, can actually improve one particular aspect of sumo watching.

A reduction in the amount of detailed reports emanating from sumo ensures the surprise factor from tournament to tournament remains high, and unpredictability brings a kind of excitement of its own.

While it remains important that greater openness returns to the sport sooner rather than later, finding silver linings when trying to get through a difficult period can be helpful.

That at least is an outlook the runner-up in this year’s spring meet appears to be taking to help him handle a rough finish in Kansai.

Former ozeki Takayasu has been upbeat and positive since a heartbreaking defeat on the final day of the Osaka tournament snatched away an Emperor’s Cup win which had seemed almost certain at one point.

The 32-year-old remains one of only two (out of 15) men promoted to sumo’s second highest rank since the year 2000 without a championship to his name.

After several near misses, the meltdown in March felt to many like a career-defining collapse that would be hard to recover from psychologically.

However, in a week when NFL quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted he couldn’t sleep for weeks after a playoff loss last January and needed therapy to help him get him past what he called a “deep scar,” it was good to see Takayasu focusing on the future and talking about making another title run.

The Taganoura veteran faces an uphill battle to finally break his duck. It’s unlikely the kind of golden opportunity he had in March will present itself again so soon, and even if it does, past failures make it hard to have confidence in his ability to capitalize on it.

Adding to the difficulty will be the return to action of yokozuna Terunofuji.

The sole yokozuna in the sport has had numerous troubles of his own in 2022, but unlike Takayasu, Terunofuji seems to thrive under pressure.

Injuries, both recurrent and new, are the biggest barrier to a seventh title for the Mongolian-born veteran, but Terunofuji has been training consistently over the past couple of weeks and remains far and away the best fighter in sumo when anywhere near healthy.

With a comeback story that is inarguably the greatest in the history of sumo, it can be easy to forget that Terunofuji has only been a yokozuna since last September and completed just three full tournaments at the rank. Given his age and condition, retirement looms ever present, but one or two more championships (at least) appears doable before he calls it a day.

Of the current ozeki, Mitakeumi seems the best bet to claim silverware. Injury woes and lack of form continue to hamper Takakeisho and Shodai. Both men have had some bright spots in recent times, but Mitakeumi is the most consistent ozeki in the sport right now. With his career history that’s a sentence that still feels strange to type.

The lack of a fully healthy and dominant yokozuna has been one of the overarching storylines in sumo in the past few years. The decline and eventual retirement of Hakuho opened the door to a number of first-time champions. March saw another of those in the shape of Wakatakakage. The Arashio stable man became the first newly promoted sekiwake to lift the Emperor’s Cup since Futabayama in 1936.

No one expects Wakatakakage to have a career anything like one of the most legendary figures in the sport, but his odds of becoming the first Japanese-born rikishi to win back to back titles since Kisenosato in 2017 seem good.

While undersized in overall terms, the Toyo University man brings an intensity to every bout that few can manage. Over the past 12 months, his sumo has matured and a title challenge in May should set up an ozeki run for Nagoya. If Wakatakakage does repeat his exploits from March, there is even a possibility that he could be promoted immediately after the upcoming meet.

Just below Wakatakakage in the junior sanyaku ranks, seven losses last time out has taken some of the luster off up and coming Hoshoryu. Managing a winning record in his komusubi debut, however, is a significant achievement, especially when it required four wins over the final five days.

Hoshoryu turns 23 on the final day of the May tournament, and while the Emperor’s Cup as a birthday present to himself doesn’t appear on the cards, a special prize is certainly achievable.

The Tatsunami stable youngster is still developing, both physically and in terms of skill. He hasn’t come anywhere near his full potential yet, and with the upper echelons of the sport figuring to look very different five years from now, his future appears bright.

Veterans with title-winning experience, grandsons of former yokozuna and a lack of clarity about who is healthy and who isn’t should all combine to produce an exciting opening week of action. The overall parity of sumo right now bodes well for another thrilling, down-to-the-wire finish as well.

Veteran Ichinojo testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to miss the entirety of the upcoming meet is the one dark cloud hanging over the tournament and a reminder of the fact that the pandemic is still far from over.

Despite increased availability, ticket sales aren’t back to where they were a few years ago either, when entire tournaments in Tokyo would sell out almost immediately.

The premium seats on the first floor are all gone, but some of the more desirable second floor chairs, even on the opening and closing days, remain available.

"Doing better but with room to improve in key areas" is a descriptor that fits both sumo in general and many of its title contenders heading into the summer meet.

Once the action in the ring gets underway worries will likely take a back seat as Japan’s national sport continues to serve up gripping drama on a bimonthly basis.

The May tournament should be a good one. Being the last one majorly impacted by the pandemic would make it better.