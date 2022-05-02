Yokohama F. Marinos reached the knockout phase of the Asian Champions League on Sunday when it drew 1-1 in its last Group H game with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in Ho Chi Minh City.

Yokohama will face fellow J. League side Vissel Kobe in August after the draw was made for the round of 16. Urawa Reds, through after finishing second in Group F, will face Group I winner Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia.

Marinos went into Sunday’s game a point above their South Korean rivals and were ahead after just four minutes when Joel Chima Fujita won the ball deep in the opposition half and laid it up for Anderson Lopes to side-foot home.

Kim Bo-kyung’s volley from a tight angle leveled things up seven minutes later at Thong Nhat Stadium, and Takuma Nishimura could only hit the bar from close range for Marinos in the 35th minute as the sides went into the break level.

Gustavo hit the bar with a free-kick for Jeonbuk while Lopes could not take his chances at the other end in the second half, but Marinos secured an all-important draw to advance.

Kobe, which was already qualified from Group J, drew 2-2 with Kitchee SC of Hong Kong but the result was enough to see it stay at the top.

Kobe forward Lincoln and Kitchee’s Dejan Damjanovic each scored a penalty late in the first half at Buriram Stadium in Thailand. Former Newcastle United player Yoshinori Muto headed home for Kobe in the 87th minute from a corner but Raul Baena scored in a similar manner in the stoppage time.