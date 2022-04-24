Seiya Suzuki had three hits for the first time in his rookie MLB season on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Chicago Cubs trounced the Pittsburgh Pirates 21-0.

Suzuki singled and scored his team’s opening run in the first inning at Wrigley Field before his one-out RBI single with runners at the corners sparked an eight-run second for the Cubs, chasing Zach Thompson (0-2) after the inning.

Suzuki stole a base for the first time in the majors before scoring in the second frame. He grounded out in the third but the former Hiroshima Carp slugger had a double in the five-run fifth.

He scored his third and last run of the game on a Willson Contreras double for a 12-0 lead and was given a rest by skipper David Ross before he could make his second plate appearance of the inning with the result sealed.

“We had a good game today. I was trying to be aggressive with my first stolen base and it was positive I made it with my first attempt,” said Suzuki, who is batting .372.

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo batted cleanup for the Pirates but went 0-for-3, sending his average down to .182.