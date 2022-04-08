Billie Jean King will be donating $50,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday.

The United States will host Ukraine next week in a qualifier for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals — the revamped Fed Cup which was renamed in honor of King, a 12-times Grand Slam singles champion and the founder of the Women’s Tennis Association.

The USTA previously said it will contribute 10% of its ticket revenue from the tie towards relief efforts in Ukraine, while the sport’s seven governing bodies each donated $100,000.

Russia has been banned from defending its title following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.” Belarus, a key staging area for the invasion, has also been banned from the competition.

Ukraine will take on the United States in a best-of-five qualifier on April 15-16. The tie will be played at an indoor hardcourt venue in Asheville, North Carolina.

The winners will qualify for the 2022 finals, scheduled to be held in November.