Spring Grand Sumo Tournament winner Wakatakakage gradually grew in confidence throughout the 15-day competition in Osaka but was nevertheless surprised by his success, the newly crowned champion said Monday.

The 27-year-old sekiwake from Fukushima Prefecture won the first Emperor’s Cup of his career Sunday by beating former ozeki and current No. 7 maegashira Takayasu in a one-bout championship playoff after the joint overnight leaders finished deadlocked at 12-3.

Following Takayasu’s loss to sekiwake Abi, Wakatakakage had a chance to clinch the title by winning the day’s final scheduled bout but could not overcome resurgent ozeki Shodai.

In a thrilling playoff match, Wakatakakage was driven back to the edge before toppling Takayasu with a pulling overarm throw, just keeping his feet inside the ring.

Having risen to sumo’s third-highest rank before the meet, Wakatakakage became the first newly promoted sekiwake to win a grand tournament in 86 years.

“I gradually began feeling that I could win the championship. That came as a surprise, even to me,” Wakatakakage said during an online news conference.

“I was happy I could wrestle with my own style of sumo at this tournament.”

The grandson of the late former komusubi Wakabayama, Wakatakakage belongs to the Arashio stable, where his stablemates include his older brothers Wakamotoharu, a No. 9 maegashira, and Wakatakamoto, who competes in the third-tier makushita division.

“I think my grandfather must be really pleased,” Wakatakakage said.

Standing 181 cm and weighing 130 kg, Wakatakakage is not big for a top-division rikishi, but his aggressive wrestling style, combining quick footwork and an array of throws, has helped him rack up victories and attract a growing number of fans.

With a championship under his belt, he will be expected to continue winning and take the next step to ozeki, sumo’s second-highest rank.

“As ozeki is one level higher, that’s the goal I’m aiming for,” Wakatakakage said. “Results from the next tournament onward will be important, so I want to make sure I put in the proper practice.”