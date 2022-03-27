Shoma Uno claimed his first major title when he secured the gold medal in the men’s singles event at the world figure skating championships on Saturday, making the most of the absence of two of the favorites.

With two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and Beijing gold medalist Nathan Chen skipping the event through injuries, Uno did not waste his opportunity to finish atop the podium with a performance that saw his coach Stephane Lambiel raise his arms in celebration, overcoming a pair of awkward landings in a program that included five quad jumps.

He scored 202.85 for a total of 312.38 after posting new personal bests in both the short program and the free skate.

“I worked very hard to get here. I wanted to put it all together at the end with the short program and free skate, and I’m so happy to actually win,” said Uno after delighting the Montpellier crowd with a routine set to Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero.”

Yuma Kagiyama, runner-up at last month’s Beijing Games, was among the leading contenders alongside compatriot Uno.

The 18-year-old Kagiyama failed to impress, however, and seemed to know it as he left the ice with a wry smile on his face.

He scored 191.91 on his free skate for a total of 297.60 after failing to properly land his quadruple loop.

That was well below his Olympic score of 310.05 and certainly not enough to prevent Uno, who was leading after the short program, from prevailing.

“I was pretty nervous, and that cost me, but I intend to learn from my mistakes and get stronger,” Kagiyama said

American Vincent Zhou took the bronze medal with a score of 277.38.

Emotions ran high as Ukraine’s Ivan Shmuratko received a long standing ovation that even delayed the start of his free skate, although he was not penalized by the judges.

Shmuratko, who ultimately finished last, skated his short program wearing Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow training T-shirt.

Ukraine’s skaters have been taking part in the world championships despite most of them taking days to get out of their country and reach France.

Russian and Belarusian skaters were banned from competing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Later on Saturday, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the only Beijing gold medalists present in Montpellier, followed up on their Olympic title by securing their fifth world crown in the ice dance.

The duo set a world-record score with a total of 229.82, a 2.84-point improvement on their previous best mark from the Beijing Games.

“It’s the most beautiful competition of our careers, the support has been incredible,” Cizeron said after they enjoyed the warm welcome from a rapturous crowd. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished second ahead of fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates.