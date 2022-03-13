Lone yokozuna Terunofuji easily took care of business against rising talent Hoshoryu at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, while Mitakeumi made a winning start to his ozeki career.

Komusubi Hoshoryu was making his debut among the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna on the opening day of the 15-day meet at Edion Arena Osaka, where spectators are witnessing the action for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having lost all three of their previous meetings, the 22-year-old nephew of Mongolian great Asashoryu once again failed to find a winning formula against Terunofuji, who gained a grip at the jump and immediately forced him out.

The 30-year-old grand champion, who fell short in his bid for a third straight title at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, will fight No. 1 maegashira Daieisho on Day 2.

Three-time grand tournament winner Mitakeumi, who lifted the Emperor’s Cup in January, debuted at sumo’s second-highest rank against towering Mongolian-born No. 2 Ichinojo.

The new ozeki stayed composed after being driven back by his 190-centimeter, 206-kilogram opponent, keeping his distance until seizing an opening to push Ichinojo over the straw bales.

Ozeki Takakeisho showed no sign of the right ankle injury that forced him out of the New Year meet, exploding out of the blocks in a pushout victory over wily No. 1 Ura.

Fighting as a demotion-threatened kadoban ozeki, Takakeisho blasted through Ura’s defense to earn the first of the eight wins he needs to keep his rank.

Fellow kadoban ozeki Shodai looked anything but convincing, however, offering little resistance in a pushout loss to No. 1 Daieisho. Former sekiwake Daieisho flew off the mark and quickly bundled the hapless ozeki out.

“I think the fans in Osaka here are making the tournament exciting,” Daieisho said. “There are a lot of new faces at the top of the rankings, and that’s motivating me as well.”

Fighting at a career-high ranking of sekiwake after challenging for the title in January, Abi was pushed out by fellow former komusubi and current No. 3 Onosho.

Unable to budge Onosho with his trademark thrusting attack, Abi left himself open to the pushout when he unsuccessfully tried to pull his opponent off balance.

The 27-year-old Abi has surged up the rankings since returning from a half-year suspension for breaking sumo’s coronavirus safety rules in July 2020.

Wakatakakage, bumped up from No. 1 to sekiwake after going 9-6 in January, won his first bout at sumo’s third-highest rank against battle-hardened Mongolian No. 2 Tamawashi.

After absorbing a strong opening hit from Tamawashi, Wakatakakage showed quick reflexes in stepping to the side and thrusting the maegashira to the clay.

Komusubi Takanosho’s tournament got off to an anticlimactic start, gifting a win to No. 3 Meisei by losing his footing at the jump and slipping to the clay.