Defending champions Kawasaki Frontale are a team with a target on their back at the start of the new J. League season.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve been here before. Three times in the last four years, to be precise.

Those lucky enough to go to Todoroki Stadium over the last two seasons — with tickets that, due to pandemic-enforced crowd limits, might as well be embossed with gold — have been able to witness the J. League’s most exciting dynasty in person, with manager Toru Oniki’s men running rampant and scoring goals at will.

While the departure of attacking midfielders Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf) and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion) last summer and the sale of all-purpose weapon Reo Hatate (Celtic) over the winter window would have devastated most squads, Frontale remains stacked with talent and will again be considered the title favorite when they kick off the first division on Friday night against Tamagawa Clasico rivals FC Tokyo.

The team boldly declared its intention to go for a fifth J1 crown with the acquisition of Thai midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, who in 2018 became the first Southeast Asian player to earn a spot in the J. League Best XI, from Consadole Sapporo in one of the most expensive domestic transfers in league history.

But yet another fixture-packed season — with a centralized Asian Champions League format scheduled for spring as well as an early J1 finale to accommodate November’s World Cup in Qatar — will again test Kawasaki, and some have considered the team’s lackluster performance against Urawa Reds in last Saturday’s Fujifilm Super Cup to be a harbinger of a difficult campaign ahead.

“I think if you compare after we won our first title (in 2018) to now, the pressure has changed,” Frontale captain Shogo Taniguchi said on Tuesday. “We’ve felt more like champions.

“But when it comes to this season we’re still challenging for the title, and winning the league last year gives us no advantage there. We have to work to keep that pressure off us.”

Urawa celebrates after winning the Super Cup on Saturday. | KYODO

Urawa, which won the Super Cup 2-0 on a pair of goals from Ataru Esaka, will be looking to improve even further under Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez. The 47-year-old brought sweeping changes in his first year at Saitama Stadium, successfully engineering a generational transition and guiding the team back to Asia with its Emperor’s Cup triumph over Oita Trinita in December.

“Like last season we want to dominate the game (and) the possession, and I think this season hopefully we can build more on top of that with high pressure and quick counterattacks,” Urawa’s Danish striker Kasper Junker said.

“We want to play like a top team and I think we have the team for it. Now it’s all about showing it.”

Managerial merry-go-round

Border restrictions preventing new entries into Japan have extended the J1’s offseason game of managerial musical chairs, with two clubs having to start their campaigns without their coaches on the bench.

Kashima Antlers found their first foreign hire from outside Brazil in Swiss manager Rene Weiler, who won the Belgian first division with Anderlecht in 2016-17 and most recently captured the Egyptian Premier League with Al Ahly in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Sanfrecce Hiroshima went back to Europe in hiring German Michael Skibbe, whose resume includes time in charge of Dortmund, Galatasaray and the Greek national team.

It’s not clear when either coach will be able to step foot in Japan, and both teams will be eager to avoid the fate of Tokushima Vortis, who started the 2021 season without Dani Poyatos under similar circumstances and were eventually relegated back to the J2.

While Kashima Antlers have made a number of promising signings, securing the return of striker Yuma Suzuki from Sint-Truiden and luring defender Kim Min-te from Consadole Sapporo, Sanfrecce had a quiet winter — which veteran midfielder Tsukasa Shiotani hopes will help the team overcome the empty seat in its dugout.

“The manager has changed but the players haven’t, so we’re trying to continue what we were doing last year,” the former Japan international said. “I think that consistency will be our strength.”

Other teams that have brought on new skippers will be looking to seize the initiative early, and one of the more promising squads could be FC Tokyo, which will embark on its first season under new owner Mixi.

The capital club secured the services of previous Albirex Niigata manager Albert Puig, poached Polish goalkeeper Jakub Slowik from relegated Vegalta Sendai and signed Brazilian defender Henrique Trevisan from Oita Trinita to fill several defensive needs. Rookie midfielder Kuryu Matsuki, who arrives from reigning national high school champion Aomori Yamada, is already being touted as a potential European-level talent.

“To construct a solid building you need a solid foundation,” Puig told El Golazo. “We’ve poured the foundation and we can start erecting pillars, but that’s going to take some time. What we’re trying to build isn’t a beautiful castle, but an intimidating fortress.”

Meet the new boss

The biggest change for the J. League will come in the boardroom, where Yoshikazu Nonomura will succeed Mitsuru Murai as the league’s sixth chairman in March.

The 49-year-old has experienced the J. League from every perspective possible: He will not only become the youngest chairman in league history but also the first former player to assume the role, following a seven-season career with JEF Chiba United and Consadole Sapporo between 1995 and 2001.

Nonomura went on to serve as a commentator and host for SkyPerfecTV before taking over as Consadole’s president in 2013. There he steered the club to solid financial footing (tripling sales between 2013 and 2019), an established place in the J1 and the club’s first cup final in 2019.

As a former player, media representative and club executive, Nonomura is perhaps more qualified than any other before him to sit in the big chair, and his leadership will come at a crucial time as the league hopes to emerge from its pandemic doldrums and resume course toward its midterm business plans.

“I’ve never been hired as a regular employee in my life,” Nonomura told writer and consultant Atsushi Murakami. “As a J. League player each season was do-or-die, and I’d lose my contract if I didn’t play well.

“By not being scared of failure and constantly challenging myself in new ventures, I’ve managed to survive in this competitive world. You can’t survive without change, and soccer taught me that.”

That’s not to say there won’t be a couple new things on the pitch.

Gamba Osaka, one of the league’s “Original 10” founding clubs, unveiled its new branding last October, replacing its long-standing emblem — which featured the shrike, Osaka’s prefectural bird, as well as gingko leaves — with a simplified “G” emblem that brought to mind the 2017 rebranding of Italian superclub Juventus.

Gamba’s new look leaves just one Original 10 club whose emblem has remained untouched since 1993: Kashima, whose president, Fumiaki Koizumi, vehemently denied in December that any changes were under consideration.

“Some have speculated that we’ll change the emblem but we haven’t given it one iota of thought,” Koizumi tweeted. “We’re proud of our emblem and it hasn’t aged.”