Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo forced the opposing goalkeeper into an 88th-minute own goal as Mallorca edged Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at home on Monday, their second back-to-back win of the Spanish first-division season and first since August.

The 20-year-old played a pass into the box after a short corner down the left and struck a loose ball onto the near post. The ball cannoned off the woodwork and into the back of the diving Unai Simon’s head before finding the back of the net.

A Salva Sevilla penalty and an acrobatic effort from Angel Rodriguez inside the box after half an hour gave Mallorca a two-goal lead before Raul Garcia from close range and Alex Berenguer off a corner scored in quick succession around the hour mark to level for the visitors.

“It’s my goal,” said Kubo, who came off after the dramatic winner. “I thought I was going to score the goal, I insisted on it and it came in the end.”

Mallorca sits 15th, six points off the relegation zone.

“Now we have to get into the mid-table … if you look down, it’s going to cost you mentally and it’s better to look up,” Kubo said.