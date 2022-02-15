Japan midfielder Takefusa Kubo forced the opposing goalkeeper into an 88th-minute own goal as Mallorca edged Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at home on Monday, their second back-to-back win of the Spanish first-division season and first since August.
The 20-year-old played a pass into the box after a short corner down the left and struck a loose ball onto the near post. The ball cannoned off the woodwork and into the back of the diving Unai Simon’s head before finding the back of the net.
A Salva Sevilla penalty and an acrobatic effort from Angel Rodriguez inside the box after half an hour gave Mallorca a two-goal lead before Raul Garcia from close range and Alex Berenguer off a corner scored in quick succession around the hour mark to level for the visitors.
“It’s my goal,” said Kubo, who came off after the dramatic winner. “I thought I was going to score the goal, I insisted on it and it came in the end.”
Mallorca sits 15th, six points off the relegation zone.
“Now we have to get into the mid-table … if you look down, it’s going to cost you mentally and it’s better to look up,” Kubo said.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.