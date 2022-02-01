Mitakeumi | KYODO

Newly promoted ozeki Mitakeumi has tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association said Monday.

The 29-year-old, who won the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament this month, securing his promotion to the second-highest rank, has a fever of around 39 degrees Celsius with an antigen test returning positive on Monday afternoon, the association said.

Mitakeumi participated in an exhibition ceremony on Saturday and Sunday at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan held upon the retirements of former wrestlers, including former ozeki Goeido.

Mitakeumi took part in the topknot-cutting ceremony and also had a bout with yokozuna Terunofuji.

The JSA’s director of communications, sumo elder Shibatayama, said checks are under way on his potential close contacts.