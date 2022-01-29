San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has faced no shortage of doubters this season but with the team just two wins away from a Super Bowl championship, he said the support of his teammates is all he needs.

Some fans called for Garoppolo to be benched when the 49ers began the season 3-5, with many believing it was time for the team to move on to rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

But Garoppolo bounced back, culminating in a come-from-behind overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs.

Despite not having thrown a touchdown, he led the team to two gutsy road playoff victories to put them in Sunday’s NFC title game.

“As long as the guys in this locker room have faith in me and believe in me, that’s all I really care about,” Garoppolo said on Wednesday, according to the Athletic.

“We love ya Jim!!” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said in response to the quote on Twitter.

The team announced good news about their signal caller’s health on Wednesday.

Garoppolo had been suffering from a shoulder and a thumb injury heading into last weekend’s divisional round game but has made strides on both and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“I’m sure it’s pretty good,” Shanahan said when asked about the injuries.

“I hear about the thumb more than the shoulder, so that’s off the injury report now, so I guess we’re good.”

The 49ers have won six straight games against the Rams and will be seeking to maintain that mastery on the road in the NFC title game.

The Rams reached this point despite blowing a 24-point lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. Matthew Stafford’s crucial 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp led to Matt Gay’s decisive 30-yard game-ending field goal in a 30-27 victory.

As for the Rams’ issues with the 49ers, Kupp said it will be a non-factor on Sunday.

“The Niners have done a great job against us the past few years,” Kupp said after Wednesday’s practice. “You learn from the past and you have to be ready to move forward. We don’t live in a world where we need past motivations.”

Garoppolo doesn’t see the streak giving his team an advantage.

“Every game’s different,” Garoppolo said. “So the feel of it, the flow of it, last time we played the Rams when we were down (and) it didn’t feel like we were in control of that one. So I think each one has its own flavor to it.”