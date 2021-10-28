Samurai Blue forward Kyogo Furuhashi was on target Wednesday for Celtic, netting in a 3-1 win away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League.

With his side leading 2-0, Furuhashi rounded out the scoring in a dominant first-half performance by Celtic, tapping in from a cross by Portuguese winger Jota after the visitors won back possession in their attacking half.

The 30th-minute goal at the Easter Road ground in Edinburgh was Furuhashi’s 10th across all competitions since he joined Celtic from J. League side Vissel Kobe in July.

The win lifted Ange Postecoglou’s men to second on the table, two points behind archrival Rangers, and earned high marks from the Australian manager.

“The first half was outstanding, probably the best football we’ve played all year,” the former Yokohama F Marinos boss said.

Elsewhere in Europe, Takumi Minamino struck for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Preston in the fourth round of the English Football League Cup.

The Japan attacker volleyed home with an outstretched leg in the 62nd minute at Preston’s Deepdale stadium, continuing his scoring streak in the cup competition.

Japan captain Maya Yoshida started at center-back for Sampdoria in their 3-1 loss to Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A, playing the full 90 minutes at Genoa’s Stadio Luigi Ferraris.