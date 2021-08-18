The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.

“Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” Formula One said in a statement.

The Japanese Grand Prix, which was to be held Oct. 10, was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The race was to be the first on home soil for Alpha Tauri’s rookie driver Yuki Tsunoda.