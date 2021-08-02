A weightlifter from New Zealand will make Olympic history, while Samurai Japan takes on the United States in a battle of gold medal contenders.

Here are the key events to look out for on Day 10.

If you’re wondering where to watch the action in Japan, check your local TV listings or make use of this handy streaming guide by The Japan Times.

Wrestling: More success on the mat?

After dominating the Olympic judo competition, propelling the country to a record haul of gold in the first week of the Games, Japan’s wrestlers will look to pick up where its judoka left off.

So far, so good for a team that came into the Games with high expectations.

After a tight quarterfinal, Kenichiro Fumita had little trouble in his semifinal against Lenur Temirov and will grapple for gold in the men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg final on Monday night. The 2017 and 2019 world champion will face Cuba’s Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez in the final starting shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Hiroe Minagawa, a silver medalist at the 2019 worlds, will hope to secure bronze later in the evening in the women’s freestyle 76 kg class.

Volleyball: Do or die

After a gut-wrenching loss to rival South Korea on Saturday, Japan’s women’s volleyball team has a must-win date with the Dominican Republic in the Pool A finale with a spot in the knockout round on the line for both sides.

Japan’s Aki Momii and Erika Araki go up for a block against South Korea on Saturday. | REUTERS

That was the case Sunday for the men’s team, which came from behind against Iran to secure a tight five-set win and move into the knockout stages of the Olympic tournament for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Japan’s women’s team, ranked No. 5 in the world, probably didn’t expect to be in this position in the preliminaries, but then again, No. 7 Dominican Republic was probably expecting a smoother path to the knockout round as well.

First serve is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.

Baseball: Another test for Samurai Japan

Deciding on the format of a baseball tournament doesn’t need to be an exercise approaching rocket science, but the organizers of this year’s Olympic competition sure made it one.

Neither Japan nor the U.S. — who were both undefeated in the group stage — is facing elimination on Monday given the competition’s double-elimination format, but the winning team will move to within a step of the gold medal game while the loser will have to take the scenic route.

In short, this is a big one.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto fires a pitch against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. | REUTERS

If Japan is to secure its first Olympic baseball gold, a group of impressive young pitchers that includes Masato Morishita and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will likely play a key role.

For the U.S., the Olympic champions in 2000, former MLB slugger Todd Frazier and Tyler Austin of NPB’s Yokohama BayStars give the middle of the lineup plenty of pop.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Weightlifting: History

Olympic history will be made on Monday night before any weightlifting medals are even handed out.

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand is set to become the first openly transgender female athlete to compete in an Olympics as she goes for gold in the women’s over-87 kg competition at Tokyo International Forum.

The 43-year-old’s participation hasn’t been without controversy, however, with athletes and advocates for women in sport questioning whether Hubbard, who competed in men’s competitions before quitting over a decade ago, is competing on a level playing field with the other lifters.

The IOC, for its part, has backed Hubbard’s participation at the Tokyo Games.

Before the Games, The Associated Press picked Hubbard to win silver, behind Li Wenwen of China.

The competition gets underway at 7:50 p.m.