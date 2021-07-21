Four-time makuuchi division champion Terunofuji was officially promoted to yokozuna on Wednesday.
The Mongolian became the first wrestler in four and a half years to be newly promoted to sumo’s highest rank.
Terunofuji, who narrowly missed out on a fifth title at the recent Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament where he finished with a 14-1 record, is the first new grand champion since Japanese-born Kisenosato in 2017.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.