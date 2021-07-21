  • Terunofuji defeats Daieisho on Day 4 of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on July 7. | KYODO
Four-time makuuchi division champion Terunofuji was officially promoted to yokozuna on Wednesday.

The Mongolian became the first wrestler in four and a half years to be newly promoted to sumo’s highest rank.

Terunofuji, who narrowly missed out on a fifth title at the recent Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament where he finished with a 14-1 record, is the first new grand champion since Japanese-born Kisenosato in 2017.

