Takefusa Kubo scored a stunning late winner Sunday that gave Getafe a 2-1 victory over Levante and secured its place in the Spanish top flight for another season.

The 19-year-old Japan winger found the net in the 84th minute at Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez, dribbling deftly through the center of the pitch and unleashing a left-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Kubo came off the bench in the 75th minute with the match deadlocked 1-1 after first-half goals from Getafe playmaker Carles Alena and Levante midfielder Gonzalo Melero.

The goal was the first of a challenging season in the Spanish league for Kubo, who is on loan from Real Madrid and moved from Villarreal to Getafe in the January transfer window and has seen limited playing time.

The teenage talent delivered when it mattered, however, netting a crucial goal that sparked wild celebrations among Getafe’s players and staff.

The victory broke a three-match losing streak for 16th-place Getafe, which took its points tally to 37 — enough to avoid finishing in the bottom three with one round remaining.

Bottom side Eibar, home of Japanese attackers Yoshinori Muto and Takashi Inui, will compete in the second division next season after their relegation was sealed with a 4-1 loss away to Valencia.