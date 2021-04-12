Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday to become the first player from Japan to claim a men’s major championship.

Matsuyama finished one stroke ahead of American rookie Will Zalatoris after carding four birdies and five bogies for a final-round score of 73.

He started the final round 11 under par with a four-stroke lead over four golfers — England’s Justin Rose, Australia’s Marc Leishman and Americans Xander Schauffele and Zalatoris.

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour and eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, the 29-year-old made his Masters debut a decade ago as an amateur. Only weeks after his university town was hit by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami disaster, Matsuyama finished in a tie for 27th as the tournament’s low-scoring amateur.

Two women from Japan have won majors — Hisako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship and Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women’s British Open.

Matsuyama’s victory completes an auspicious two-week period for Japanese golfers at the iconic club after compatriot Tsubasa Kajitani won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship there on April 3.