Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres reached an agreement Wednesday on a 14-year, $340 million extension that would be the third-largest contract in MLB history, according to multiple media reports.

Tatis’ extension, which wasn’t immediately confirmed by the Padres, trails only Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 14-year deal, however, is the longest in terms of additional years ever signed by a player in league history, according to MLB.com.

Tatis, 22, won a Silver Slugger award after hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs in 59 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He finished fourth in the NL MVP voting behind the Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman, Betts and Padres teammate Manny Machado.

His 39 home runs in 143 career games are the most by a primary shortstop in his first 150 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Tatis burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019, when he hit .318 with 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games.

In two seasons, Tatis has hit .301 with 98 RBIs, 27 steals and 111 runs.

Tatis’ extension begins this season and has a full no-trade clause, as well as a signing bonus of more than $10 million, with none of the money being deferred, according to MLB.com.

Tatis would not have been eligible for arbitration until next year, and he would not have reached free agency until after the 2024 season.