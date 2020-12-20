Tokyo Olympic team member Kenichiro Fumita, the reigning 60-kg Greco-Roman world champion, won his third national title and his first in two years at Japan’s national wrestling championships on Sunday.

On the final day of competition at Tokyo’s Komazawa Gymnasium, Yuki Takahashi, the 2017 men’s 57-kg freestyle world champion, won his fourth national title. Rei Higuchi, who will represent Japan in March’s Asian Olympic qualifying meet, lost in the semifinals.

Sosuke Takatani, who will seek a berth at the postponed Tokyo Olympics by competing in the men’s 86-kg division at the Asian qualifiers, won the non-Olympic 92-kg category. He has won national titles in 10 straight years in four different weight classes.

On the women’s side, 17-year-old Akari Fujinami won the 53-kg division to earn her first national championship after she handed two-time world champion Haruna Okuno a first-round defeat.