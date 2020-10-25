Japan midfielder Junya Ito has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently undergoing quarantine measures, his Belgian first-division team Genk said Saturday.

Ito was a member of Japan’s squad that faced Cameroon and the Ivory Coast in a pair of friendlies held in the Netherlands earlier this month. He returned to Genk to play in their league match against Charleroi last Sunday, when he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards, ruling him out Genk’s game at Gent on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, who moved to Genk in early 2019 on loan from J. League side Kashiwa Reysol, has scored two goals in 19 appearances for the Samurai Blue.