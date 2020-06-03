Giants player suspected of having contracted coronavirus

The Yomiuri Giants canceled their scheduled practice game against the Seibu Lions on Wednesday, with a team source saying the decision was made after a player was believed to have contracted the coronavirus.

If confirmed, the Giants player will be the first professional baseball player in Japan known to have become infected with the pneumonia-causing virus since Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and two of his teamates tested positive in late March.

Japanese baseball started practice games Tuesday after delaying the start of the season for roughly three months to June 19 because of the coronavirus pandemic.